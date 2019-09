FILE PHOTO - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends a meeting with Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday that China hopes Germany will accept more Chinese companies and loosen export rule for certain goods.

Li, speaking at a business forum in Beijing with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, added that China will open up its economy even more.