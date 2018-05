BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s investments in Germany are in order and favorable to Germans, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People during a two-day visit to China.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang review the guard of honour during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Merkel made the comment in a joint news briefing with China’s Premier Li Keqiang.