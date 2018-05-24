China's Li says hopes to talk with Germany about human rights on equal basis

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday China hopes to talk about human rights cases on an equal basis with Germany during a visit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the Chinese capital.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Li made the comments in a joint briefing in Beijing after the two leaders were asked about Liu Xia, the widow of Nobel Peace Prize-winner Liu Xiaobo.

Liu Xia has been under effective house arrest since her husband died of liver cancer in Chinese custody in July last year, according to Beijing-based Western diplomats.