World News
July 10, 2018 / 4:45 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Liu Xia, wife of late China dissident Liu Xiaobo, left for Berlin: BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Liu Xia, the widow of late Chinese political dissident Liu Xiaobo, has left Beijing on a flight to Berlin, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) said on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

FILE PHOTO - Liu Xia, the wife of Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo, talks to the media in Beijing February 11, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias/File Photo

The Chinese-language report said Liu Xia was aboard a Finnair flight that departed from Beijing at 11 a.m. (0300 GMT). It gave no further details of her travel plans.

Liu Xiaobo died of liver cancer in July 2017 in Chinese custody, having been jailed in 2009 for inciting subversion.

Liu Xia had been under house arrest since her husband was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010 and Beijing has been under pressure to allow her to leave China.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

