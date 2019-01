German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, left, and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He arrive for the China-Germany High Level Financial Dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Andy Wong/Pool via Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and Germany are committed to deepening cooperation in the financial sector and will work together to battle trade protectionism, they said in a joint statement on Friday.

They signed three pacts to strengthen banking sector cooperation during a two-day visit by German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz to Beijing.