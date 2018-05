BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday China has always supported a unified and prosperous Europe and that China and Germany uphold free trade.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Li said at a joint news briefing at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People with visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel there was huge potential for cooperation between China and Germany.