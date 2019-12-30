China plans to issue GMO safety certificates for soybean and corn

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s agriculture ministry said on Monday it plans to issue genetically modified (GM) safety certificates to a domestically grown soybean crop and two corn crops, a move seen as loosening restrictions on GM grain crops in the world’s top market.

China will issue the certificate to SHZD32-01 soybean developed by Shanghai Jiaotong University, given there is no objection during the 15-day period soliciting public opinion, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its website.

Dabeinong’s (002385.SZ) DBN9936 corn, and another corn crop variety developed by Hangzhou Ruifeng Biotech Co.Ltd, and Zhejiang University, were also expected to receive the certificate.