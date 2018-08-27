China's net gold imports via Hong Kong plunge 45 percent month-on-month in July

(Reuters) - China’s net gold imports via main conduit Hong Kong dived 45 percent in July from the previous month, data showed on Monday.

Imports via Hong Kong, the world’s top consumer of the metal, decreased to 44.802 tonnes in July from 80.867 tonnes in June, according to data mailed to Reuters by the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department.

Total gold imports via Hong Kong plunged to 48.635 tonnes in July from 88.608 tonnes in June.