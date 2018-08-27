FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
August 27, 2018 / 8:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong plunge 45 percent month-on-month in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - China’s net gold imports via main conduit Hong Kong dived 45 percent in July from the previous month, data showed on Monday.

Imports via Hong Kong, the world’s top consumer of the metal, decreased to 44.802 tonnes in July from 80.867 tonnes in June, according to data mailed to Reuters by the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department.

Total gold imports via Hong Kong plunged to 48.635 tonnes in July from 88.608 tonnes in June.

Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.