China's net gold imports via Hong Kong rise in June vs May

(Reuters) - China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong in June recovered from the month before, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Monday.

Net gold imports via Hong Kong stood at plus 0.87 tonnes, compared to minus 1.5 tonnes in May, the report showed.

Imports were at minus 10.3 tonnes in April, which was the first time imports fell short of exports since at least 2011.

Total gold imports in June, via Hong Kong, rose 147.8% to 5.7 tonnes from 2.3 tonnes in May.

China also imports gold via Shanghai and Beijing.