July 28, 2020 / 2:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

China H1 gold consumption down 38% year-on-year: association

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s gold consumption fell by 38.25% year-on-year in the first half of 2020 to 323.29 tonnes, hit by the impact of the coronavirus, a slowing economy and rising gold prices, the China Gold Association said on Tuesday.

The country’s gold output, meanwhile, slid 7.3% year-on-year to 217.8 tonnes in the first half, although the association said domestic production had returned to normal in the second quarter, rising 5.81% from the first quarter.

Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Tom Hogue

