Reports that Google may return to China not true: China Securities Daily

BEIJING (Reuters) - Reports that Alphabet Inc’s Google may return to the Chinese market are not true, state-owned China Securities Daily reported on Thursday, citing information from “relevant departments”.

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured at Google's European Engineering Center in Zurich, Switzerland July 19, 2018 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

The Intercept, citing internal Google documents and people familiar with the plans, reported on Wednesday that the search firm is planning a censored version of its search engine for China that will block some websites and certain search terms.