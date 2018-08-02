FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 3:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Reports that Google may return to China not true: China Securities Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Reports that Alphabet Inc’s Google may return to the Chinese market are not true, state-owned China Securities Daily reported on Thursday, citing information from “relevant departments”.

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured at Google's European Engineering Center in Zurich, Switzerland July 19, 2018 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

The Intercept, citing internal Google documents and people familiar with the plans, reported on Wednesday that the search firm is planning a censored version of its search engine for China that will block some websites and certain search terms.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

