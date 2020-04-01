China's Hainan province to offer more than 30,000 jobs this year

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s southern province of Hainan is offering more than 30,000 jobs, including 470 jobs earmarked for foreigners, as it ramps up efforts to establish its free trade zone this year, official provincial media reported on Wednesday.

The provincial government seeks to fill positions across multiple sectors, including services, tourism and high-tech industries, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported. Employers include government entities, state-owned enterprises, statutory bodies and private firms.

The campaign also offers 470 positions specifically for “international talent”, mainly in fields such as foreign language teaching, aviation, and hotel management.

Beijing in recent weeks have emphasized its intent to stabilize employment as the country recovers from nearly two months of paralysis in fighting a coronavirus epidemic that has infected more than 80,000 and killed more than 3,300 in the mainland.

Hainan Daily said 1,717 of the jobs Hainan is trying to fill offer an annual salary of more than 300,000 yuan ($42,360.32), and another 59 jobs offer an annual pay of at least 1 million yuan.