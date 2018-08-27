China considers measures to curb workplace harassment: Xinhua

(Reuters) - China is considering introducing measures to tackle sexual harassment in the workplace in a civil code draft submitted to the country’s top legislature on Monday, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The measures would require employers to take reasonable measures to prevent, stop, and deal with complaints about sexual harassment, the report added.

The draft, which is part of a wider civil code, was presented to the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, which is expected to run until Friday, according to the report.

On Monday, the second phase of the civil code formulation started and is expected to run till 2020, the report said, citing Shen Chunyao, who heads the Legislative Affairs Commission under the NPC Standing Committee.

In recent weeks, the #MeToo movement has escalated in China with accusations of sexual assault spreading across the social media in a country where issues like sexual assault have traditionally been brushed under the carpet.