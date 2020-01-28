Air Canada cancelling select flights to China in response to coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A traveller wears a mask at Pearson airport arrivals, shortly after Toronto Public Health received notification of Canada's first presumptive confirmed case of novel coronavirus, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Air Canada said on Tuesday it is cancelling select flights to China to better match capacity with expected demand as the spread of the new coronavirus rattles travelers.

Air Canada currently operates 33 flights a week to China and the resulting capacity reduction is relatively small, a company spokesman said by email. Those customers who are affected will be notified and provided with alternate travel options.

The coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China has killed 106 people and spread across the world.