Air France suspends all flights to mainland China until February 9

FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A318 of Air France takes off at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France announced on Thursday it will suspend all its scheduled flights to and from mainland China until Feb 9, the latest reaction in response to the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China.

Air France previously suspended its flights to and from the Chinese town of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, on Jan 22, and the suspension remains in effect until further notice.

change their flight until May 31, 2020, or request a refund, at no extra cost", the airline said in a statement.

