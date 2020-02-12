Airbnb extends booking suspension in Beijing to May

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbnb is displayed at an Airbnb event in Tokyo, Japan, June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

(Reuters) - Home rentals company Airbnb said on Wednesday it has extended the suspension of bookings in Beijing until Apr. 30 from Feb. 29, as death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 1,113.

“Beyond Beijing, local authorities have requested booking suspension for Wuxi and Chongqing’s Yongchuan District so far,” a company spokesman said in a statement.

Total cases of infection in China have hit 44,653, according to health officials, including 2,015 new confirmed cases as of Tuesday. That was the lowest daily rise in new cases since Jan. 30.