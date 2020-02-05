Airbus halts output at Tianjin assembly plant due to coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: The Airbus logo is pictured at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) has closed its final assembly plant in Tianjin, China, as a result of the coronavirus emergency, the planemaker said on Wednesday, adding it was monitoring for any signs of impact on deliveries.

The plant assembles about 4 A320-family aircraft a month, about 7% of Airbus narrowbody production.

“The Tianjin Final Assembly Line facility is currently closed,” Airbus said in a statement.

“Airbus is constantly evaluating the situation and monitoring any potential knock-on effects to production and deliveries and will try to mitigate via alternative plans where necessary.”

The death toll from an outbreak of the coronavirus has risen to nearly 500.