PARIS (Reuters) - Air France said on Thursday that it was extending its suspension of flights to and from mainland China due to the coronavirus.

Air France said that following a re-assessment of the situation, it would suspend flights to and from mainland China for much of March.

The death toll from the virus in mainland China has jumped to 563, with more than 28,000 confirmed infections.