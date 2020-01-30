Israel's El Al suspends flights to Beijing until March 25

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines on Thursday said it was suspending flights to Beijing until March 25, following the lead of other carriers that have suspended or scaled back flights to China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The death toll from the spreading flu-like virus, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has risen to 170.

El Al, Israel’s flag carrier, said its Thursday flight from Beijing to Tel Aviv would return as scheduled.