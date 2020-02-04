Airlines suspend China flights because of coronavirus outbreak

(Reuters) - Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Here is the latest on their plans (in alphabetical order):

AIR CANADA (AC.TO)

Air Canada said on Jan. 28 it was cancelling select flights to China.

AIR FRANCE (AIRF.PA)

Air France said on Jan. 30 it had suspended all scheduled flights to and from mainland China until Feb. 9.

AIR INDIA

Air India said it was cancelling its Mumbai-Delhi-Shanghai flight from Jan. 31 to Feb. 14.

AIR NEW ZEALAND (AIR.NZ)

Air New Zealand said on Feb. 1 it would suspend its Auckland-Shanghai service from Feb. 9 to March 29 due to travel restrictions affecting crew and a decline in forward bookings.

AIR SEOUL

South Korean budget carrier Air Seoul said on Jan. 28 it had suspended all flights to China.

AIR TANZANIA

Tanzania’s state-owned carrier said it would postpone its maiden flights to China. It had planned to begin charter flights to China in February.

AMERICAN AIRLINES (AAL.O)

American Airlines said it would cancel flights to Beijing and Shanghai starting Jan. 31, and run through March 27, though it would continue to fly to Hong Kong.

AUSTRIAN

Austrian Airlines said it was suspending flights to China until the end of February.

BRITISH AIRWAYS (ICAG.L)

BA said on Jan. 30 it had canceled all flights to mainland China for a month.

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS (0293.HK)

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific said it would progressively reduce capacity to and from mainland China by 50% or more from Jan. 30 to the end of March.

DELTA AIR LINES (DAL.N)

Delta Air Lines accelerated earlier announced suspensions: the last China-bound flights were due to leave on Feb. 1, and the last returning flights from China were due to leave China on Feb. 2.

EGYPTAIR

Egypt’s flag carrier said on Jan. 30 it would suspend all flights to and from China starting Feb. 1.

EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES (ELAL.TA)

El Al Israel Airlines said on Jan. 30 it was suspending flights to Beijing until March 25. Israel’s Health Ministry said it would not allow flights from China to land at its airports.

EMIRATES/ETIHAD

The United Arab Emirates, a major international transit hub, on Monday suspended flights to and from China, except for Beijing. The UAE suspension, which state media said was until further notice, effects Dubai’s Emirates, one of the world’s biggest long-haul airlines, and Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways.

ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES

The African carrier on Jan. 30 denied reports it had suspended all flights to China. The airline’s statement contradicted its passenger call center, which told Reuters earlier in the day that flights to China had been suspended.

FINNAIR (FIA1S.HE)

Finland’s Finnair said on Jan. 31 it was cancelling all flights to mainland China between Feb. 6 and Feb. 29 and to Guangzhou between Feb. 5 and March 29.

HAINAN AIRLINES

China’s Hainan Airlines has suspended its flights between Budapest, Hungary, and Chongqing from Feb. 7 until March 27, Budapest Airport said on its Facebook page.

IBERIA AIRLINES (ICAG.L)

Spanish airline Iberia said on Jan.29 that it was temporarily suspending all flights to Shanghai, its only mainland Chinese destination.

KENYA AIRWAYS (KQNA.NR)

Kenya Airways said on Jan. 31 it had suspended all flights to China until further notice.

LION AIR

Indonesia’s Lion Air Group said on Jan. 29 it would suspend all flights to China from February.

LOT POLISH AIRLINES

Polish carrier LOT said it had decided to temporarily suspend its flights to Beijing until Feb. 9.

LUFTHANSA (LHAG.DE)

Germany’s Lufthansa on Feb. 3 extended until Feb. 29 its suspension of flights to Beijing and Shanghai by Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian Airlines, and said it did not expect to resume flights to other Chinese cities before March 28. The airlines in the group continue to fly to Hong Kong.

OMAN AIR

National Carrier Oman Air suspended flights to China on Feb. 2.

PAKISTAN

Pakistan said on Feb. 3 it was resuming flights to and from China, three days after it suspended them.

PHILIPPINES AIRLINES

Philippine Airlines [PHL.UL] said it would cut the number of flights between Manila and China by more than 50%. It said it would continue to serve Filipinos and Chinese nationals returning from the Lunar New Year holidays.

QANTAS AIRWAYS (QAN.AX)

Australia’s Qantas said on Feb. 1 it was suspending direct flights to mainland China. The Australian national carrier’s direct flights from Sydney to Beijing and Sydney to Shanghai will be halted from Feb. 9 until March 29.

QATAR AIRWAYS

Qatar Airways said on Feb. 1 it would suspend flights to mainland China from Feb. 3 until further notice.

ROYAL AIR MAROC

Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc (RAM) has temporarily suspended its direct flights to China, the company said on Jan. 30. RAM had on Jan. 16 launched a direct air route with three flights weekly between its Casablanca hub and Beijing.

RUSSIA

All Russian airlines, with the exception of national airline Aeroflot (AFLT.MM), will stop flying to China, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Jan. 31.

Moscow Sheremetyevo airport later said small Russian airline Ikar would also continue its flights between Moscow and China. Four Chinese airlines - China Southern Airlines, Hainan Airlines, Air China, China Eastern – will keep flying to Moscow. All planes arriving from China will be sent to a separate terminal in the Sheremetyevo airport, it said.

RWANDAIR

Rwandan carrier RwandAir has halted flights to and from China until further notice, the airline said on Jan. 31. The decision will be reviewed later in February, it said.

SAS (SAS.ST)

Nordic airline SAS said on Jan. 30 it had decided to suspend all flights to and from Shanghai and Beijing from Jan. 31 until Feb. 9. It subsequently extended the suspension to Feb. 29. SAS offers 12 regular weekly connections from and to Shanghai and Beijing.

SAUDIA

The state airline of Saudi Arabia suspended flights to China on Feb. 2.

SCOOT

Singapore airline Scoot said it was suspending all flights between Singapore and China from Feb. 8, media reported.

SHANGHAI AIRLINES

Shanghai Airlines said on Jan. 31 it would suspend its Chengdu-Budapest flight between Feb. 4 and March 28 and its Xi’an-Budapest flight between Feb. 6 and March 26 according to a statement on the website of the Budapest Airport operator.

The airline’s Shanghai-Budapest flight is unaffected.

SINGAPORE AIRLINES (SIAL.SI)

Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Jan. 31 it would reduce capacity on some of its routes to mainland China in February.

The cuts include flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Xiamen and Chongqing, some of which are flown by regional arm SilkAir. Its budget carrier Scoot is also cutting back on flights to China.

TURKISH AIRLINES (THYAO.IS)

Turkey’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines suspended all flights to China on Jan. 31.

Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said all flights from China would be suspended from Wednesday until the end of the month and that passengers on flights from Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Malaysia would be screened with thermal cameras.

TURKMENISTAN AIRLINES

Turkmenistan Airlines, the Central Asian nation’s state carrier, said on Feb. 1 it had suspended flights to and from Beijing.

UNITED AIRLINES (UAL.O)

Chicago-based United announced cancellations, saying its last flights out of mainland China would be Feb. 5, running through March 28.

United had previously suspended 24 U.S. flights to Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai between Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 because of a significant drop in demand.

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC (UPS.N)

UPS has canceled 22 China flights, as a result of the Wuhan quarantines and normal manufacturing closures due to the Lunar New Year holiday, UPS Chief Executive David Abney said on Jan. 30. He did not specify how many flights cancellations were due to the virus.

VIETJET VJC.HM

Vietnam’s Vietjet will suspend all flights to and from China from Feb. 1, the company said on Jan. 31.

A tourist wears a mask to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as she arrives at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

VIETNAM AIRLINES

Vietnam Airlines HVN.HM will suspend its flights to destinations in China next week over coronavirus concerns, the company said Jan 31.

VIRGIN ATLANTIC

Virgin Atlantic said on Jan. 30 it would suspend its daily operations to Shanghai for two weeks from Feb. 2. It cited declining demand for flights and the safety of its customers and staff.