Finnair stops taking new reservations to mainland China

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnair (FIA1S.HE) said on Thursday it was not taking any new reservations on its flights to mainland China for the time being due to rebookings caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

“We have many customers whose flights need to be rebooked or travel dates changed, as we have suspended our Nanjing and Daxing flights,” it said in an email sent to Reuters.

Finnair is offering customers the opportunity to cancel or change their travel plans to China if they are booked before Feb 29.

On Tuesday, the airline suspended its routes to Nanjing and Beijing’s Daxing airport until the end of March.