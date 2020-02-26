Delta cutting flights to South Korea amid coronavirus outbreak

FILE PHOTO: Delta airlines logo is seen inside of the Commodore Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) said Wednesday it will temporarily cut flights from South Korea citing global health concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.

From Feb. 29 through April 30, Delta is suspending service between Minneapolis/St. Paul and Seoul-Incheon. Delta will also reduce to five times weekly its services between Seoul and Atlanta, Detroit and Seattle through April 30.

The airline’s new service from Seoul-Incheon to Manila, previously scheduled to begin March 29, will now start on May 1.

South Korea has the most virus cases outside China andreported its tenth death and 144 new cases, for a total of 977, on Tuesday. South Korea aims to test more than 200,000 members of a church at the center of a surge in coronavirus cases.