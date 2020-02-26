Algeria flight suspension or protest bar 'not on agenda' over coronavirus

Djamel Fouar, a health ministry official, attends a news conference in Algiers, Algeria February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria is not planning to ban public protests or suspend flights to Italy after the country’s first case of the coronavirus was identified in an Italian man, a health ministry official said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Algiers, Djamel Fouar, director of prevention and control of communicable diseases, said authorities were monitoring everyone who had been in touch with the 61-year-old patient.

The man is from Milan in northern Italy, where an outbreak has been centered, and traveled through Algiers to Ouargla in southern Algeria which is a center for the oil and gas industry.

Asked about a possible suspension of flights or a bar on the mass weekly protests that have rocked Algeria for more than a year, Fouar said such measures were “not on the agenda”.

However, he said authorities would reinforce controls on planes arriving in Algeria, particularly those coming from Italy.