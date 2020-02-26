Algeria not to suspend flights over coronavirus: official

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria is not contemplating a suspension in flights but will reinforce controls on planes from Italy after it confirmed its first case of coronavirus in an Italian man, a health ministry official said on Wednesday.

Everyone who has been in contact with the 61-year-old, who arrived in Algeria on Feb. 17 and is based in the southern Ouargla area, an energy industry center, is being monitored, Djamel Fouar told a news conference in Algiers.