World News
February 26, 2020 / 10:52 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Algeria not to suspend flights over coronavirus: official

1 Min Read

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria is not contemplating a suspension in flights but will reinforce controls on planes from Italy after it confirmed its first case of coronavirus in an Italian man, a health ministry official said on Wednesday.

Everyone who has been in contact with the 61-year-old, who arrived in Algeria on Feb. 17 and is based in the southern Ouargla area, an energy industry center, is being monitored, Djamel Fouar told a news conference in Algiers.

Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Hugh Lawson

