Apple to reopen some stores in Beijing on February 14: website

A man wearing a face mask walks past a closed Apple store at Sanlitun, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Apple will reopen some stores in Beijing on Feb. 14 with reduced operating hours, it said on its website, while many of its other stores in mainland China will remain shut as the country continues to battle a coronavirus outbreak.

The company said on Feb. 8 that it was making preparations to reopen its official outlets after shutting down all of them earlier this month.

Apple was not immediately available for comment.