Australia to help some citizens leave China, quarantine them on Christmas Island

FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing masks sit on an Air China flight from Sydney to Beijing before takeoff, in Sydney, Australia January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia will help some citizens leave Hubei province in China, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, and quarantine them on Christmas Island, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday following a briefing by the Chinese government.

“We have taken a decision this morning to prepare a plan for an operation to provide some assisted departures for isolated and vulnerable Australians in Wuhan and the Hubei province,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra.