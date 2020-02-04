Automakers close factories in China due to virus outbreak

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the logo of Hyundai Motor during the 2019 Seoul Motor Show in Goyang, South Korea, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

(Reuters) - Automakers and parts suppliers have had to shut factories in China, in line with government guidelines, or have flagged a hit to profits.

* Ford Motor (F.N) plans to resume production on Feb. 10 at its factories in Chongqing and Hangzhou with joint venture partner Chongqing Changan Automobile (000625.SZ) after an extended Chinese New Year break.

* Honda (7267.T) plans to extend the closure period for its three car plants in Wuhan, which it operates with Dongfeng Group (0489.HK), until Feb. 13.

* Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) said it will suspend production in South Korea due to the coronavirus outbreak disrupting parts supply, becoming the first major automaker to do so outside China. Most of Hyundai’s South Korean factories will be fully idled from Feb. 7, while some production lines are expected to restart on Feb. 11 or Feb. 12, a union official said.

* Nissan Motor (7201.T) said it is considering restarting production in China in its venture with Dongfeng sometime after Feb. 10. Production in Hubei will start sometime after Feb. 14, it said.

* French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) said its three plants in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, will remain closed until Feb. 14.

* Tesla (TSLA.O) said last week a 1-1.5 week delay to ramp production of its Model 3 sedans built in Shanghai due to a factory shutdown would may slightly impact profitability in the March quarter. The company is also evaluating whether the supply chain for cars built in its Fremont, California plant will be affected.

* Toyota Motor (7203.T) shut factories in China through Feb. 9. The Japanese automaker, which runs plants in regions such as the northern city of Tianjin and the southern province of Guangdong, said it was assessing its parts supply situation.

* Valeo (VLOF.PA), a French car parts maker, said its three sites in Wuhan will stay closed until at least February 13.