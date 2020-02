FILE PHOTO: The logo of French car manufacturer Renault at a dealership in Bordeaux, France, June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) said on Friday its Korean subsidiary RSM will suspend production at its Busan site for four days from Feb. 11 due to supply chain disruptions in China.

Renault has extended on Monday the shutdown at its factory in China’s Wuhan until Feb. 13, in line with the Chinese government’s guidance over the coronavirus outbreak.