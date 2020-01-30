China regulator approves charter flights to bring home Wuhan tourists

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s aviation authority has approved chartered flights to bring home from overseas trips some residents of the central city of Wuhan, the site of an epidemic caused by a new virus, state television said on Thursday.

Domestic and international airlines have canceled flights between Wuhan and overseas cities since Jan. 23, in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

The aviation authority also asked the airlines not to stop healthy Wuhan residents from boarding flights.