Beijing health official says virus cases in city, risk of infection rising

Village committee members wearing face masks and vests guard at the entrance of a community to prevent outsiders from entering, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Tianjiaying village, outskirts of Beijing, China January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

(Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Beijing and the risk of infection there are on the rise, a health official in the capital city said on Wednesday, as the outbreak takes hold outside the epicenter in central city of Wuhan.

Pang Xinghuo, vice director of Beijing city’s Center for Disease Control and Preventon, made the comments during a press briefing. Beijing has confirmed 1 death and 102 confirmed cases of the virus so far.