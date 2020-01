Paramilitary officers wearing face masks stand guard at the Tiananmen Gate, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s capital Beijing reported its first death caused by the new coronavirus on Monday, the state television station CCTV said.

The 50-year-old, who had been to Wuhan, center of the coronavirus outbreak, had been confirmed infected with the virus on Jan. 22, CCTV reported.