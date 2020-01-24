Beijing, Shanghai urge people from virus outbreak areas to stay at home for 14 days

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing city government has urged residents returning from coronavirus outbreak areas to stay at home for 14 days to prevent its spread, the Beijing Daily said on Friday.

Shanghai government also urged people coming to the city from “key areas” to stay at home or under centralized quarantine for 14 days.

China stepped up measures to contain a virus that has killed 25 people and infected more than 800, with public transport suspended in 10 cities, the shutting of temples and the rapid construction of a hospital in the city of Wuhan, where most of the cases have been, to treat the infected.