Repatriated Belgian tests positive for coronavirus

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A Belgian person, one of nine repatriated from Wuhan in China on Sunday, has tested positive for the coronavirus, Belgium’s health agency said on Tuesday.

The agency said all nine had undergone a series of tests in a military hospital in the capital Brussels. Eight of them tested negative.

No details were given about the person who tested positive, but the agency said they were in good health and not currently showing any symptoms of the virus.

A further person, from Denmark, who had not been able to return home on Sunday, had also tested negative, the agency said.

Wuhan is the center of the newly identified coronavirus outbreak in China that has killed over 400 people, with more than 20,000 infected.