China confirms two H5N6 bird flu outbreaks in Yunnan province

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has confirmed two cases of H5N6 avian bird flu on poultry farms in southwestern province of Yunnan, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday.

Local authorities have culled 10,280 birds following the outbreaks, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its website.

Outbreaks infected a total of 11,340 birds in two farms in Tengchong city and Luquan county in Yunnan, and killed 9,820 of them, the statement said.

China has reported five H5N6 avian bird flu cases this year.