October 9, 2018 / 10:43 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

China reports new H5N6 bird flu outbreak in Hunan province

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has registered a new case of H5N6 avian bird flu on a poultry farm in southern Hunan province, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday.

Local authorities culled 1,029 birds following the outbreak, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its website.

The outbreak infected almost all the 519 birds in the poultry farm in Fenghuang county, Hunan, and killed 385 of them, according to the statement.

China reported a case of H5N6 avian bird flu on a poultry farm in Guizhou province at the end of last month.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
