FILE PHOTO: A logo of German luxury carmaker BMW, is seen ahead of the company's annual news conference in Munich, Germany, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

MUNICH (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker BMW will extend its factory holidays at its plants in Shenyang, China, by one week until Feb. 9 over travel restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

The measure applies to workers in production, the spokesman added. Office workers will resume working on Feb. 3, but from home.