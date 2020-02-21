BOJ Kuroda: New virus will be major topic for debate at G20

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - The new coronavirus outbreak could become the biggest issue for discussion at a weekend gathering of finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday.

It was not time yet to discuss specific monetary policy response to the new virus, but the BOJ will stand ready to take additional steps if necessary, Kuroda told a parliament committee session.

Kuroda and Finance Minister Taro Aso are scheduled to attend the meeting on Feb. 22-23, in Riyadh.

