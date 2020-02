Brazil's Minister of Health, Luiz Henrique Mandetta looks on during a news conference in Brasilia, Brazil February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Health Ministry on Wednesday confirmed the first case of a fast-spreading new coronavirus in Latin America, after a Sao Paulo hospital flagged the possible infection of a 61-year-old man who recently visited Italy.

Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta told journalists at a news conference that the government has already taken measures to tackle the epidemic prior to its arrival in Brazil.