Brazil's Bolsonaro signs into law bill on quarantine rules for coronavirus

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has signed into law quarantine rules for Brazilians who will be brought back from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, the Official Gazette said on Friday.

Two Brazilian Air Force (FAB) planes are due to arrive in Brazil on Saturday with the evacuees - who are initially expected to number around 30, although this could change. They and the military personnel involved in the operation will be quarantined at the Anápolis airbase in Goiás for 18 days.

Parliament approved the quarantine rules this week after the government decided to repatriate Brazilians following a change of position by Bolsonaro, who was initially opposed to the repatriation.

According Health Ministry data provided on Thursday, Brazil has 8 suspected cases of the illness, but no confirmed cases.