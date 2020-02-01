UK withdraws some staff from China embassy, consulates over virus

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Britain is withdrawing some staff from its embassy and consulates in China due to the coronavirus, the UK government said in a statement on Saturday.

“As of 31 January, some staff and dependants from the British Embassy and Consulates are being withdrawn from China. Essential staff needed to continue critical work will remain,” the statement read.

“In the event that the situation deteriorates further, the ability of the British Embassy and Consulates to provide assistance to British nationals from within China may be limited,” it said.

As of January 31, the U.S. State Department said it required family members of embassy staff in China under the age of 21 to leave China immediately, a U.S. embassy spokeswoman said.