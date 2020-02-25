Britain advises travelers self isolate after north Italy trips

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State of Health Matt Hancock is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday that people who had visited northern Italy should self isolate if they had any flu-like symptoms.

Italy is trying to contain Europe’s worst outbreak of coronavirus so far that flared up in the regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

“The official advice which will be formally updated at eight o’clock this morning is going to change so that those who have been to northern Italy - that is essentially anybody who has been to Italy north of Pisa - should, if they have flu-like symptoms, self isolate,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

“If people have been to the affected areas that the Italian government has quarantined, then they should self isolate whether or not they have symptoms,” Hancock said.