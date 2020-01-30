UK pressing China to allow relatives of its citizens to leave: PM's spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has asked the Chinese authorities to allow family members of its citizens who are trapped in the Coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan to leave, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Thursday.

Britain hopes a flight evaucating its nationals from Wuhan will be allowed to take off as soon as possible, the spokesman added. It was due to leave earlier on Thursday but has not yet been given clearance.

“There is also the issue of seeking for people who are the partners or married to UK nationals to be able to leave as well. We have pressed that point with the Chinese authorities,” the spokesman said.