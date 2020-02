UK's Johnson says coronavirus is government's top priority

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament in London, Britain, February 5, 2020, in this screen grab taken from video. Parliament TV/Reuters TV via REUTERS./File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said taking measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus was his government’s top priority and that the public were right to be concerned, in his first television appearance to talk about the issue.

“The issue of coronavirus is something that is now the government’s top priority,” he told broadcasters, adding that he would be chairing a meeting of ministers and officials on the subject on Monday