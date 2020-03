A person wears a protective face mask on the London Underground in central London, Britain, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British health authorities said on Sunday there had been 12 new cases of coronavirus in Britain, bringing the total to 35.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said in a statement on Twitter that three of those testing positive were close contacts of a known case.

Six others had recently traveled from Italy, and two from Iran. One patient had no relevant travel, and authorities were investigating how they had caught the virus.