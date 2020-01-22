World News
January 22, 2020 / 7:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain advises against all but essential travel to Wuhan after virus outbreak

FILE PHOTO: Foreign domestic workers wear masks to protect themselves from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), in Hong Kong March 30, 2003. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is advising against all but essential travel to Wuhan in China after the outbreak of a new flu-like virus in the city, the foreign office said on Wednesday.

“In light of the latest medical information, including reports of some person-to-person transmission, and the Chinese authorities’ own advice, we are now advising against all but essential travel to Wuhan,” a statement said. Deaths from the previously unknown coronavirus strain rose to 17 on Wednesday.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, Guy Faulconbridge and William James, editing by Stephen Addison

