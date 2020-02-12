Britain says has found ninth case of coronavirus in the country

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country had risen to nine, saying the latest patient had caught the virus in China.

“One further patient in England has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases in the UK to nine,” Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said in a statement.

“This virus was passed on in China and the patient has now been transferred to a specialist NHS center at Guy’s and St Thomas’ in London.”