February 9, 2020 / 8:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Final British evacuation flight from Wuhan lands

A plane carrying passengers from China lands at RAF Brize Norton near Oxford, Britain, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

BRIZE NORTON, England (Reuters) - Britain’s final evacuation flight from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, landed at a Royal Air Force base in central England on Sunday.

The British government said on Saturday the plane had more than 200 people on board, including non-British nationals. The passengers also included staff who facilitated the flight as well as medics. They will be quarantined for 14 days.

Reporting by Peter Nicholls; Writing by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alex Richardson

