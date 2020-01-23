New coronavirus outbreak is a huge concern for the world, British minister says

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s business minister said on Thursday that the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China was a huge concern for the world.

“We are now routinely checking all flights from Wuhan - obviously this is a huge concern for the world but in particular for that city in China, which I understand is now in lockdown, and we will of course be guided by all of the advice that comes from the world health authorities and also from the evidence that’s coming out of China itself,” business minister Andrea Leadsom told Sky.

“I think everybody will be worried in principle but obviously it’s important to have a measured reaction.”

China is putting on lockdown a city of 11 million people considered the epicenter of a new coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 and infected nearly 600, as health authorities around the world scramble to prevent a global pandemic.