World News
February 6, 2020 / 11:56 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

UK over-reacted to coronavirus outbreak, says Chinese ambassador

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming speaks during a news conference in London, Britain August 15, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s advice to its nationals to leave China because of the coronavirus oubreak in Hubei province was an over-reaction, the Chinese ambassador to London said on Thursday.

Asked during a news conference if the Chinese authorities had been consulted about the advice, Liu Xiaoming said: “We did tell them over-reaction is not helpful. We asked them to take the advice of the WHO to make a reasonable response. Do not over-react.”

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison

